‘Afghan Girl’ of Famed National Geographic Photo Evacuated to Italy

Read it at Associated Press
The Afghan woman who appeared on an iconic National Geographic cover almost 40 years ago has been evacuated to Italy, the Associated Press reported. Sharbat Gulla asked for help leaving her homeland, which is now under control of the Taliban. The photo of her by Steve McCurry, titled Afghan Girl, is one of the most recognizable images of the modern era and has even been compared to the Mona Lisa. McCurry tracked down Gulla again in 2002. A decade later, she was deported from Pakistan to Kabul.