Woman Caught on Camera With Gas Can Charged in Brooklyn Yeshiva Fire
ARSON
A 39-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime and attempted arson on Sunday. Sharee Jones was captured on surveillance footage last week allegedly pouring gasoline outside the Yeshiva of Flatbush and lighting it on fire. A school security guard quickly put out the fire before it could spread, and no one was injured. But it did leave local residents—several of whom are Holocaust survivors—shaken, according to ABC7 New York. The investigation of the attack on the Jewish school was spearheaded by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. The unit put out a call for tips after a woman, alleged to be Jones, was spotted carrying a red gas canister and speaking through a megaphone near the crime scene shortly before the incident. Gothamist reported this weekend that the incident was the latest in an unprecedented spike in hate crimes across the city.