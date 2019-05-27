1. R.I.P.

Shark Attack Kills 65-Year-Old Man Swimming Off Maui

Olivia Messer

Reporter

A shark attack in Maui, Hawaii, killed a 65-year-old California man on Saturday morning. The man, later identified as Thomas Smiley, was about 60 yards off of Kaanapali Beach when the attack happened. A witness called 911 about 9 a.m., and police pulled Smiley back onto shore with traumatic, life-threatening injuries. Authorities have now posted signs along a half-mile stretch of the beach to warn people of the shark. This was the first shark attack near Maui this year but the third attack in Hawaii in 2019.

