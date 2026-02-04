Shark Attack Survivor, 66, Reveals How He Fought Off Predator

Peter Smith never imagined the final moments of his holiday in Tobago would turn into a fight for his life. The 66-year-old retired IT director was wading waist-deep in calm water last April when a bull shark slammed into his leg and bit down. Realizing he was about to be dragged under, Smith instinctively fought back, repeatedly punching the shark as it attacked his leg, arm, and stomach. Bleeding heavily, he was eventually pulled from the water with the help of nearby friends, who helped fend off the animal and raise the alarm. Smith was rushed to Tobago’s only hospital with severe injuries, including deep lacerations and a large portion of his thigh torn away. As doctors ran out of blood, he was airlifted to Miami, where he underwent dozens of surgeries and began a long recovery that included learning to walk again. Despite the trauma, Smith says he is not afraid of sharks and refuses to let the rare attack define his life.