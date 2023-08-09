Rockaways Shark Bit ‘20 Pounds of Flesh’ Off Woman’s Leg: Report
The shark that attacked a woman at New York City’s Rockaway Beach on Monday is believed to have taken “approximately 20 pounds of flesh” in the rare incident. Sources shared a gruesome photo with the New York Post showing a large chunk taken out of Tatyana Koltunyuk’s left leg, just above her knee. The 65-year-old was swimming solo when she was attacked just before 6:00 p.m. She was seen screaming for help by lifeguards who sprang into action and pulled her from the water. She was rushed to hospital where she is in a stable but critical condition. A source said officials are looking into the teeth marks on the victim’s leg wound to identify which species of shark is responsible for the attack. The main suspects are a bull or Thresher shark.