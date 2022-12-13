CHEAT SHEET
Shark Bite Leaves Man in Serious Condition in Hawaii
A man in his 60s has been hospitalized in serious condition after a 12-foot tiger shark bit him in Hawaii Tuesday morning, officials said. He was about 50 yards offshore when he was bit at Anaeho’omalu Bay on Hawaii’s largest island, HawaiiNewsNow reported. The incident comes on the heels of a woman, also in her 60s, going missing in Maui after a shark sighting Thursday. She is yet to be found. The man was reportedly conscious when he was retrieved from the water after the shark bit him in the hips and butt area. Warning signs have been placed on the beach to alert people of the potential danger, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said.