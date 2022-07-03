Shark Actually Attacks Lifeguard During a Training Exercise
ROLEPLAY GONE WRONG
On Sunday morning, lifeguard Zack Gallo waded into the water at a Long Island, New York, beach to pretend he was a swimmer in need of assistance. Soon, however, Gallo stopped acting, as his pleas for help became dangerously real when he was bitten by a small shark. According to a local official, Gallo was bitten in the chest and sustained injuries to the hand, but is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital and doing well. News12 reported that Gallo, who has been a lifeguard at Smith Point beach for 10 years, reportedly said that the shark was between four and five feet long. According to officials, the beach will remain closed for the rest of the day but will likely be open tomorrow, though lifeguards and drones will monitor the area as July 4 crowds swarm the sand.