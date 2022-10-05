If You Can’t Get Your Hands on Dyson’s Beloved AirWrap, This Affordable Dupe Has You Covered

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or are not on TikTok), you’re sure to have seen the seemingly never-ending slew of tutorials and reviews starring the prodigal Dyson AirWrap. As someone who did not hit the Christmas jackpot last year, I shelled out hundreds of dollars from my own pocket so I could finally get my hands on it earlier this year. And while it’s definitely a great product, the high price tag makes it significantly less of one. If you’re someone who could just not bring yourself to bite the bullet and press checkout, allow me to introduce you to what will no doubt become your new go-to: the Shark FlexStyle.

Similarly to Dyson, Shark is home to best-selling tech vacuums and other appliances—so we’re off to a good start already. Both companies' extensive knowledge in this area has proven to have a huge payoff in the beauty space, but Shark pulls ahead in my book for a plethora of reasons. First off: price. As mentioned before, the AirWrap will cost you a pretty $600 a pop. That is, if you can even get your hands on it when it’s not out of stock. The newly launched FlexStyle on the other hand is more than half off, ringing in at just $250. When you purchase Shark’s latest drop, you get to choose between three dryer heads—with options including a flat brush, round brush, diffuser, style concentrator, and curling rods. Everyone has different hair types and therefore different needs, which is why this system pulls through in effectiveness and personalization.

As someone with extremely thin hair, blowdrying my locks has always been a pretty quick process. A worry I always have, however, is doing so in a way that doesn’t feel rough and damaging. After all, what good is a blowout if it causes breakage? In using the FlexStyle, you can create salon-worthy styles using hot air versus just heat. It also regulates its temperature to prevent heat damage.

Shark FlexStyle Hot Air Brush The device had four heat and three airflow settings that can be increased or decreased throughout your blow drying and styling experience. Buy at Shark $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Another hair woe of mine is its overall puffiness mixed with a semi-wavy appearance. Now, (please don’t judge me for this admission) but in the past, whenever I needed to curl my hair, I needed to go through and straighten it first—a downright blasphemous beauty practice, I know. One thing I really love about the FlexStyle is its ability to do both. The gadget has a button that switches from being a blow-dryer to becoming a styling wand. This is also where your attachments come into play. When I’m in the mood to really lean into my natural curls, the diffuser has proven to be the perfect attachment to result in minimal frizz and defined curls.

So what else differentiates the FlexStyle to the Dyson? The ease of it. With the Dyson, the reason that there are so many tutorials that live online is because achieving your desired outcome can be extremely challenging. There’s either a certain way you need to maneuver the tool or there are specific products recommended to actually make the style last. I didn’t have this problem at all with Shark’s alternative. If it wasn’t for the fact that I’d already bought the Dyson, I would have given up on trying to figure it out a long time ago. Oh, the time (and money) I would have saved had I the FlexStyle been around when I made the buy.

Final Verdict

If you’re on the hunt for an appliance that will revamp your at-home blowouts, the Shark FlexStyle is a no-brainer and worth trying out. It’s less damaging than some of its affordable alternatives and way more budget-friendly than the Dyson. The best of both worlds? I’d sure say so.

