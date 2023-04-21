If You Can’t Get Your Hands on Dyson’s Beloved AirWrap, This Affordable Dupe Has You Covered
DIY BLOWOUT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re sure to have seen the seemingly never-ending slew of tutorials and reviews starring the prodigal Dyson AirWrap. As someone who did not hit the Christmas jackpot last year, I shelled out hundreds of dollars from my own pocket to finally get my hands on it earlier this year. And while it’s definitely a great product, the high price tag makes it significantly less of one. If you could not bring yourself to bite the bullet and press checkout, allow me to introduce you to what will no doubt become your new go-to: the Shark FlexStyle.
Similarly to Dyson, Shark is home to best-selling tech vacuums and other appliances—so we’re off to a good start already. Both companies’ extensive knowledge in this area has proven to have a huge payoff in the beauty space, but Shark pulls ahead in my book for many reasons. First off: price. As mentioned before, the AirWrap will cost you a pretty $600 a pop. The FlexStyle, on the other hand, is more than half off, ringing in at just $280. So what else differentiates the FlexStyle from the Dyson? The ease of it. With the Dyson, the reason that there are so many tutorials that live online is that achieving your desired outcome can be extremely challenging. There’s either a certain way you need to maneuver the tool, or there are specific products recommended actually to make the style last. I didn’t have this problem at all with Shark’s alternative. If you’re on the hunt for an appliance that will revamp your at-home blowouts, the Shark FlexStyle is a no-brainer and worth trying out. Read my full review here.
Shark FlexStyle Hot Air Brush
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.