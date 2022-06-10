I Didn’t Realize How Gross My Hardwood Floors Were Until I Tried The Shark Steam Mop

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s been often said that growing up is getting excited about new household items like vacuums or mops. I hear all these people sound absolutely crazy about blenders being delivered and trying out new toasters, and all I thought to myself was how ridiculous it all sounded. I truly never believed I would ever reach that point in my life, but the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop changed all of that.

It is hard to really describe the pure joy I had using the mop for the first time, but it felt somewhere like opening presents on Christmas as a kid. The Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop works by generating a blast of steam as you push the mop forward so you are wiping up behind it as you go. The hot steam not only sanitizes the surfaces but the blast helps break down tougher, more set-in stains or dirt.

Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop Buy at Shark $ 180

What makes the steam mop so effective isn’t just the steam, but the sheer versatility of it. With multiple mop heads in different shapes and textures, you can use the device for far more than just traditional mopping. The triangle dirt grip attachment is perfect for reaching tight edges and corners, the pocket above-floor tool can serve as a great way to steam clean hard surfaces beside the floor and of course, the garment steamer is just the best way to unwrinkle your clothes. That's right, this mop literally doubles as a garment steamer for your clothes.

Furthermore, the accessory hose can attach directly to the steamer tank which detaches from the rest of the mop to be a handheld device. So, you can essentially take your steamer wherever you need to go, reaching every possible crevice in your home. For me, this meant I got on a stool and steamed down the blades of my ceiling fan for perhaps the first time since I moved into my apartment two years ago.

As versatile as the attachments are, Shark has also designed the steam to fit the situation. With three different steam settings, the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop can break down just about any stain, grease mark or set-in dirt with relative ease. The dirt grip pads used on the classic Intelli-Mop attachment head help scrub and lift away all potential messes after they are blasted with the steam.

All of this comes back to the fact that I have officially become the guy that spends his free time talking about the new steam mop he got. I spend my time with friends excitedly telling them about how I steam-cleaned the tile behind my toilet and then used the exact same device to remove the wrinkles from the shirt I’m wearing at the bar right now. I never thought I would reach this point. Yet, when it comes to the Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop, it is hard to not be excited when you use it.

