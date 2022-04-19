Clean Up With a Shark Steam Pocket Mop Today on Amazon for Nearly 40% Off

I have hardwood floors and I am embarrassed to say that it simply does not get mopped. It has been mopped collectively fewer times than I am privy to say, but that largely comes down to how arduous the mopping process is. Between having to douse the floors in a cleaning solution to having to either ring out or entirely replace the pad on your mop, I simply do not have the spare minutes in the day to dedicate myself to such an undertaking. The Shark Steam Pocket Mop is a solution to this.

The mop has a dedicated internal water tank that heats into steam once turned on. The steam pours through the washable, microfiber pad and sanitizes the floor. The steam and pad also combine to break down deeper set stains or messes. Today on Amazon, you can buy the Shark Steam Pocket Mop for 39% off the listed price to cost just $55. If your floors have been as unloved as mine, this is your sign to change that.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Buy today for $35 off. Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.