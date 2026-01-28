‘Shark Tank’ Star Pulled a Jaw-Dropping Stunt for Her 70th Birthday

The mystery liquid sprayed on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall event in Minneapolis on Tuesday night has been revealed to be apple cider vinegar. Democrat Omar was criticizing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the ICE raids in her district when 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak rushed towards her, squirting a syringe containing strong-smelling liquid at her. On Wednesday, CNN reported that forensic examiners have determined with high probability the liquid was apple cider vinegar, according to a source from law enforcement familiar with the investigation into the incident. The Daily Beast has contacted Omar’s office for comment. CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said that while apple cider vinegar is “clearly not a substance that is going to cause great injury,” the attacker may have been planning “to terrorize her for whatever reason… to force her to be more restrained in her own comments.” Kazmierczak, who has shared his support for Donald Trump on his social media, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with third-degree assault. After the incident, Omar posted on X that she was “ok.” She added, “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.” Trump, who has repeatedly insulted Omar calling her “garbage,” had no sympathy when asked about the attack hours after it had happened. Trump suggested to an ABC reporter that the incident was a plot concocted by Omar herself. “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”
Shark Tank tycoon Barbara Corcoran doesn’t like surprise parties, but she sure likes throwing them. During an episode of Boardroom Talks, Corcoran told her host about her ingenious idea to throw herself a funeral on her 70th birthday. The celebration ended up being, in her own words, “the best party of the century.” She had heard whispers of a surprise birthday party from a friend, after which, she immediately decided to take the festivities into her own hands. She lured the would-be surprisers downstairs to a fully set-up funeral parlor. “They walked into the living room and found me dead in a coffin,” Corcoran said. She faked her death, with her weary guests believing she had passed for 10 painstaking minutes. The reality TV star, for her part, was closely listening to everything her 90 guests had to say about her. “How many people, if anyone, do you know who hears what people say about them after they’re dead? I got to hear it all,” she quipped. Her attendees would soon learn the truth after she stood up from her coffin to start dancing.
Charity Pierce, a participant on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, has died. She was 50 years old when she died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27. Her daughter, Charly, who appeared on season three of the show alongside her mother, announced the passing on Facebook. The post, which featured a photo of the mother and daughter holding hands, did not reveal Pierce’s cause of death. “I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath,” she wrote. A family source told TMZ that Charity had been in hospice care for at least a month, struggling with lymphedema and fluid buildup within her lungs. While on My 600-lb Life, Charity made significant progress with her weight, losing around 300 pounds, a significant drop from her 800-pound weight at the start of filming. Charity returned to TLC for the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? segment to discuss her struggle with weight gain and her ongoing efforts to reconnect with her daughter. Charly concluded her Facebook post by saying her mother was “finally at peace.”
MAGA comedian Rob Schneider’s wife is splitting up with him after 15 years of marriage. Patricia Maya Schneider, 37, a Mexican actress and producer, filed for divorce from the 62-year-old conservative celebrity in Arizona last month, legal documents obtained by People revealed. Their marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation,” the documents say. The ex-couple married in Los Angeles in 2010 and share two daughters: Madeline, 13, and Robbie, 9. The split from Patricia marks Schneider’s third divorce. In 1988, the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star married former model London King, with whom he shares a daughter, singer Elle King. The couple divorced in 1990. Schneider also had a short-lived marriage with former model Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005. In 2023, Schneider shared an anniversary post on Instagram praising his then-wife Patricia, writing, “Thank you for our TWO gorgeous girls and thank YOU for believing in me, teaching me and for making me a better person. Thank you for every wonderful Mexican dinner!”
An archaeological dig in the small town of Fano, Italy, led to the discovery of the only building linked to Vitruvius, whom researchers have long called the “Father of Architecture.” Archaeologists found the ruins of a once-rumored Basilica that dates back over 2,000 years. Many may know of Vitruvius as the inspiration for Leonardo da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man,” but the acclaimed thinker is better known to scholars for his consequential, early writings on architecture. Born around 70 B.C., the ancient figure wrote “De architectura,” which has served as the basis of the field. The search for the Roman civil building has captivated historians for 500 years because of its association with the Roman engineer. Italian authorities announced the astonishing finding to the public on Jan. 19, with the regional archaeological superintendent Andrea Pessina stating, “There are few certainties in archaeology … but we were impressed by the precision [of the match].” Reuters was first to report on the discovery.
New research suggests that people who regularly stay up late may face a higher risk for heart attack and stroke. Researchers analyzed data from over 320,000 British adults, categorizing participants as “morning,” “evening,” or “intermediate” types and assessing cardiovascular health using the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) score. Night owls were 79 percent more likely to have low LE8 scores and faced a 16 percent higher risk of heart attack or stroke compared with intermediate types. Experts say the elevated risk stems largely from lifestyle and health behaviors rather than sleep timing alone. Nicotine use, short sleep duration, high blood sugar, diet, and body weight accounted for most of the effect. Women were more likely than men to have poorer heart health as night owls, which researchers say is possibly due to social pressures and caregiving responsibilities. Researchers emphasize practical prevention: quitting smoking, keeping consistent sleep schedules, and making small lifestyle improvements can reduce the risks associated with staying up late.
For people looking for the next superfood, bamboo might be the unexpected answer. Bamboo has been a staple food in the cuisines of many Asian cultures, but researchers at Anglia Ruskin University found that everyone can benefit from eating the fast-growing plant, as it offers a host of health benefits. After reviewing existing literature on bamboo, they ascertained that the plant may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve gut health, and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory response. The plant is known for its surprisingly high protein content and nutritional value, with vitamin A, B6, E, thiamine, and niacin within its shoots. The plant can also provide healthy levels of fiber, which can help your digestive system operate smoothly. In their review, the ARU researchers factored in the four studies worldwide that have examined bamboo’s health benefits, ranging from human trials to lab-based studies on human cells. They caveated their findings by stating that “additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations.”
One of tennis’s all-time greats says she wishes she’d had weight-loss drugs during her career. In an interview with People, Serena Williams, 44, revealed that losing 34 lbs. with the help of GLP-1s has made her feel “free,” adding that she wishes “they had this when I was on tour,” as it would have made her “really amazing.” The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement from tennis in 2022 in a Vogue essay and has since denied rumors that she would return to play like her older sister, Venus Williams, 45. “It’s just really nice to be able to be totally natural and be able to play and do sports,” Williams said, emphasizing that weight-loss drugs have had a positive effect on her being more active. “I just wanted to naturally share my story and tell everyone that it’s not a shortcut,” Williams, who has openly discussed her use of GLP-1s and serves as an ambassador for Ro, a company specializing in GLP-1 weight-loss treatments, told People about her use of the medication. The tennis star has previously told Today that she experienced issues with her knees after her pregnancy and revealed that she believes this may have impacted some of her wins.
A military plane carrying 104 elite security personnel on their way to the Italian Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games has crashed into a lighting tower. The Qatari air force’s C-17 Globemaster II bumped into the structure at Milan Malpensa airport, as it made “a wrong” maneuver on the tarmac, according to Milano Today. There were no reports of any injuries. The Lekhwiya security force members traveled with snowmobiles and trucks and were met by a welcoming committee that included their ambassador to Italy. Their country is not competing at the Games, but they were similarly present Paris Olympics in 2024, with a source at the Italian interior ministry telling The Guardian they are there “mainly in a training” capacity. The 6,000-strong Italian security detail, drawn from various police units, will be bolstered not only by Lekhwiya but also by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel. ICE has been at the heart of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown that has deported thousands, sparked outrage globally and led to the death of two U.S. citizens. An anti-ICE protest is planned in Milan on Saturday. Italian officials have stressed that they will not assist with immigration operations.
A court in South Korea sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in jail on Wednesday after she was found guilty of providing political favors in exchange for bribes. Among the bribes that Kim, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, accepted from Unification Church officials were luxury bags and a diamond pendant. The former first lady was cleared of additional charges related to violations of the political funds act and stock price manipulation. Prosecutors and Kim will both have opportunities to appeal the verdicts. Kim’s trial stems from a series of investigations into her and Yoon following her husband’s short-lived declaration of martial law in 2024, which led to his impeachment by the National Assembly. Earlier this month, Yoon was sentenced to a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of multiple charges, including abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He also faces a charge of insurrection, for which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The verdict on that case will be decided in February.