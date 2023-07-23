‘Shark Tank’ Star Gets Restraining Order Against Contestants
SHARK ATTACK
Shark Tank’s Daymond John on Friday was granted a permanent restraining order against three of the show’s former contestants. A court Friday ordered Al “Bubba” Baker—a former NFL player—as well as his wife and daughter, to delete “disparaging” social-media posts about John and to stop speaking publicly about their experience with him. “These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter,” U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his ruling. Court records show that the Bakers—who struck a deal with John on a 2014 episode of Shark Tank—had accused John of keeping profits from them and trying to take over their company, Bubba’s Q, which specializes in boneless ribs. This led to a public spat that turned ugly. “Today’s decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication,” John said in a statement after being granted the restraining order. “The actual facts, the record, and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not—and could not have—committed any wrongdoing. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.”