Shark That Ate Russian Swimmer in Egypt Will Be Placed in a Museum: Report
DANGEROUS SPECIMEN
The shark which ripped apart a Russian man in front of horrified beachgoers in Egypt last week is being preserved and will be placed in a museum, according to a report. Al Arabiya shared video footage apparently showing specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves embalming the beast on Monday with a view to putting it in the institute’s museum, though the report doesn’t say if it will be on public display. It does however say that a scientific report will be prepared on what may have caused the shark’s lethal behavior, adding that sources confirmed that authorities had been able to extract the tourist’s body, chest, and arms from the creature’s stomach. Fishermen retrieved the lower-half of the victim’s body from the waters off the Hurghada resort after the attack, the report claims. A Russian official told Russian state media that the victim was a 23-year-old named “V. Popov” who had lived in Egypt for several months before his death, which was captured on video in disturbing detail.