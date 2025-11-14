Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Disgraced Ex-Soccer Chief Pelted With Eggs by His Own Uncle
SCRAMBLED
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 11.14.25 1:25PM EST 
Luis Rubiales with egg on his back.
X

A disgraced ex–soccer federation boss was pelted with eggs by his own uncle during a chaotic launch event for his new book about his World Cup downfall. Luis Rubiales, 48, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, was seen on video promoting Matar a Rubiales—which translates as “Kill Rubiales”—when a man in the audience began shouting before hurling eggs at him. Rubiales dodged one but was hit in the back by another and then surged toward the assailant, who was detained outside and later identified as his uncle, according to Spanish media, reports The Telegraph. Rubiales became a global pariah after kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, 35, without her consent during 2023 World Cup celebrations. He initially refused to quit and raged against “fake feminism,” before eventually resigning. He was convicted of sexual assault in February 2025, a verdict upheld by Spain’s High Court in June. It is not clear why his uncle would have wanted to pelt him with eggs at the book launch.

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

‘Sharknado’ Franchise Storms Back After Seven-Year Hiatus

NOT FIN-ISHED
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 11.14.25 4:13PM EST 
Published 11.14.25 3:52PM EST 
Sharknado
SyFy/The Asylum

A new entry in the made-for-television disaster comedy Sharknado franchise is in the works. Production and distribution company The Asylum is developing Sharknado Origins, a prequel to the 2013 original, with an expected release next summer, Variety reported. Casting has not yet been announced, but Ian Ziering, 61, and Tara Reid, 50, have played the lead couple in each of the previous six films, the most recent being 2018’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time. Their reps did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry. Anthony Ferrante will again direct. The low-budget Sharknado amassed a cult following after it premiered on SyFy in 2013, and its sequels included cameos from the likes of David Hasselhoff, Michele Bachmann and Ann Coulter. Donald Trump—who has repeatedly stressed that he is “not a fan of sharks”—was reportedly in talks to play the president in 2015’s Sharknado 3: Hell No! Instead, he decided to campaign for the real job.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Holiday Shopping Season Has Begun—Get Up to 49% Off Personalized Jewelry With Groupon
‘TIS THE SEASON
AD BY Groupon
Published 11.12.25 12:00AM EST 
Groupon
Groupon

It’s that time of year again. Gifting season is here, which means it’s time to start hunting for that perfect present. To assist with the search, Groupon has curated discounts on jewelry pieces that have a variety of customization options. Whether you’re celebrating a spouse, child, or furry friend—these necklace and bracelet options from Becca Prado can be personalized to make a truly unique gift. You can choose gold, silver, or rose gold finishes and add a birthstone or monogram that’s specific to your loved one.

Groupon’s key period for gifting deals is in November, and that carries through for last-minute gifting in December. Right now, you can get up to 49% off on three styles with over six unique base options each.

Custom Monogram Jewelry
Up to 46% off
Buy At Groupon$40

Monogram jewelry offers a personalized experience with unique name, initial, and monogram necklaces or bracelets crafted from premium gold or silver.

Custom Pet Jewelry
Up to 47% off
Buy At Groupon$33

Pet jewelry features unique paw-print necklaces and pet-name pieces that capture the love felt for four-legged family members.

Custom Birthstone Jewelry
Up to 49% off
Buy At Groupon$40

Birthstone jewelry tells a unique story about the wearer, with personalized stones to celebrate their special day.

Knock out a special gift early and take advantage of the great discounts you’ll only find on Groupon.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Dog Shoots Its Owner in the Back With a Shotgun
MORE THAN A BITE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.14.25 9:41AM EST 
Shillington PD
6ABC

A Pennsylvania man was shot in the back by his own dog, police say. Officers from the Shillington Police Department in Berks County said they are still investigating the incident, which left the man in the hospital. According to the 53-year-old, he had been cleaning his firearm and placed it on the bed. He then sat on the bed, and the dog hopped up on it too. The gun discharged, and the man received injuries to his lower back. The dog “jumped onto the bed and set the gun off,” an officer said, according to ABC News. Police received reports of shots being fired at 11:13 p.m. on Tuesday. The man’s son and two other dogs were in the house at the time, although they were not in the room when the shooting occurred. When medics brought the man to the hospital, he “immediately went into surgery for his injuries,” officials said. On Wednesday, doctors said he was headed for a second surgery. The man’s current condition is not clear.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Zoogoers Trapped in Dolphin Enclosure by Escaped Chimpanzee
APE ESCAPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.14.25 1:40PM EST 
Published 11.14.25 1:39PM EST 
A chimpanzee appearing to smile
Indianapolis Zoo

An escaped chimpanzee caused chaos at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, prompting visitors to flee to their cars and take shelter in a nearby dolphin enclosure. The chimp, believed to be a “curious and active” female called Mara, escaped from her compound at around 10 a.m., Fox 59 Indianapolis reported, causing visitors to scatter. Pictures from the scene show the chimp perched on top of the enclosure, while visitors were ushered inside nearby buildings for safety. “I’m on a Field Trip at the Indianapolis Zoo with 37 kids, parents, and teachers. Why is there a Chimpanzee on the loose at the Zoo?” asked bus driver Sherman Williams on the zoo’s Facebook page, as other visitors left to take cover. By 11:42 a.m., the situation was resolved after the chimp was sedated and returned to her enclosure. Zoo officials praised their staff’s swift response and confirmed that guests were safe at all times. The zoo reopened to the public at noon. No one was harmed during the incident, including Mara, who was taken care of while sedated. Mara had come to the midwest zoo in 2023 from Puerto Rico Zoo, where she had been the sole chimp in the zoo.

Read it at Fox59

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale
CYBER MONTH 2025
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Published 11.13.25 11:56PM EST 
Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale came weeks early this year, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items, and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year. In addition to sitewide savings, Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale also features flash deals that are live for just 24 hours. Plus, Wayfair members get access to exclusive savings (just $29 a year for a limited time).

Wayfair Black Friday Sale
Shop At Wayfair

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous price drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price. For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Legendary ‘80s Rocker Retires From Music After 50-Year Career
FARE THEE WELL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 9:48AM EST 
HAMAR, NORWAY - JUNE 02: David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
HAMAR, NORWAY - JUNE 02: David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns) Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale announced on Thursday that it was time to hang up the “platform shoes and skin-tight jeans” and retire from music, thanking fans for supporting him throughout his career. “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” the 74-year-old icon told fans on YouTube. “After 50-plus years of an incredible journey with you—with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, with Jimmy Page—The last few years have been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans. And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day.” Raising a glass, the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer told fans, “I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing.” The announcement was followed by a montage of Coverdale’s career, soundtracked by the 2011 Whitesnake song “Fare Thee Well.”

Read it at NY Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Walmart Announces Surprise Retirement of Its Longtime CEO, 59
STEPPING ASIDE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.25 1:19PM EST 
BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS - JUNE 10: Doug McMillon speaks during the opening reception & Geena Award Presentation during the 10th Annual Bentonville Film Festival led by Geena Davis at Blake Street House on June 10, 2024 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)
Derek White/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

Doug McMillon, 59, who’s been Walmart’s CEO since 2014, will retire in January, the company announced Friday. The surprising move sent the retail giant’s shares down 3 percent. John Furner, 51, a veteran at the company and head of U.S. operations, will take over in February, the company said. McMillon will retire Jan. 31, with Furner starting as CEO the next day. During McMillon’s time at the company, which is worth more than $800 billion as of Nov. 14, he raised wages, expanded parental leave, and launched a program for employees to earn certificates or college degrees. “Over more than a decade as CEO, Doug led a comprehensive transformation by investing in our associates, advancing our digital and e-commerce capabilities, and modernizing our supply chain, resulting in sustained, robust financial performance,” said Walmart chairman Doug Penner, who is the son-in-law of the firm’s late founder, Sam Walton. “He leaves Walmart stronger, more innovative, and better aligned with our purpose to help people save money and live better.” Walmart’s annual revenue has grown from $485.7 billion to $681 billion since McMillon, who got his start at the company unloading trailers as a teenager, took the helm in February 2014.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Hijacker Who Took Bus for a Joy Ride Kept Picking Up Passengers
VERY CANADIAN
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.14.25 11:51AM EST 
People board a TTC bus in Toronto, Canada, on October 27 2025.
Arlyn McAdorey/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A man who hijacked a city bus in Hamilton, Ontario, and took it for a joy ride kept picking up passengers and even checked their tickets. The driver had pulled into a bus terminal and left to take a short break when the 36-year-old hijacker climbed on board and began driving with passengers seated in the back. As he drove, he continued allowing passengers to get on and off, and even made one rider pay in cash after noticing that their bus pass was expired. The passengers eventually noticed, though, that the bus wasn’t following the usual route and confronted the driver, who had to ask for directions after turning down a side street. In the meantime, the bus’ real driver had alerted police, who tracked the vehicle’s GPS. Not knowing the hijacker’s motive and not wanting to spook him, they followed at a safe distance until they could engage the man. He was arrested about 15 minutes after he took the bus. Police said there was likely a “mental health component” to the hijacker’s actions but that fortunately no one was injured. There were about 10 passengers on the bus at any given time.

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Ordered to Pay for Victims’ Urns
RESTITUTION
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.25 12:44PM EST 
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger at his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Bryan Kohberger can add one more expense to his growing tally of legal fees: paying for two of his victims’ final resting places. Kohberger, who is serving four consecutive life sentences for murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, has been ordered to cover the cost of urns for two of his victims, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. District Judge Steven Hippler ruled Thursday that Kohberger must pay $1,588 to the family of Goncalves and $1,420 to the family of Mogen. Kohberger, 30, had already been ordered to pay just under $32,000 in restitution to the families of the remaining two victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, on top of $20,000 to each family in a civil judgment, which included an agreement to cover the victims’ funeral expenses. He also owes more than $251,000 in criminal fines and fees. Kohberger’s attorneys argued that he should not be held responsible for the urns because he would not have an opportunity to earn money in prison. Judge Hippler dismissed that claim, writing in his Thursday ruling that the killer had already received enough in donations—mostly from his own family—to “at least come close” to covering all expenses. Kohberger pleaded guilty in June to fatally stabbing the four students after breaking into their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, the night of Nov. 13, 2022. At the time, Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, studying criminology.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Elevate Your Fall Training With Skechers’ New Hands Free Slip-on
RUN ON
Scouted Staff
Published 11.12.25 7:30PM EST 
White and green Skechers AERO sneaker with a carbon-infused sole, designed for lightweight performance and comfort, displayed on a dark gradient background.”
Skechers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The cooler weather and beautiful foliage make fall an ideal time to exercise outside—it’s neither too hot nor too cold. Whether you’re chasing a new PR mile time or enjoying crisp autumn walks to get your steps in, investing in the proper footwear is essential for preventing injury and ensuring peak performance. Skechers’ new AERO running shoes strike the right balance between comfort, style, and convenience. The AERO running shoes are made with lightweight, friction-reducing materials to keep every step effortless. A premium, high-performance heel counter featuring Heel Pillow technology ensures that every step is supported. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool whether you’re hitting mile ten or grabbing coffee with a friend.

Skechers Aero Slip-in Running Shoes
See At Skechers

However, the real highlight of the AERO running shoes is that they’re hands-free slip-ons. This means you don’t have to waste time tying your shoes or worrying about your laces coming undone mid-run. With three styles to choose from—the Burst, Spark, and Tempo—you’re sure to find a pair that matches your vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Makes Rare Comments on Half Siblings
WE (DON’T) BELONG TOGETHER
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.25 11:48AM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory in Times Square on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
John Nacion/Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter, Monroe Cannon, 14, disowned her 10 half-siblings in a social media post. “Clearing something up guys! i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many years younger than me!” Carey and Nick Cannon tied the knot in 2008 after dating for a few months. They then welcomed Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. While these were Nick Cannon’s first kids, since his 2016 divorce from the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer, he has gone on to father 10 more children. His third child, son Golden Sagon, 8, was born six years after his twins with Carey. He shares him with model Brittany Bell, with whom he also has daughter Powerful Queen, 4, and son Rise Messiah, 3. He shares 4-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3, with Abby De La Rosa. He had a son, Legendary Love, 3, with Bre Tiesi and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, 3, with LaNisha Cole. With Alyssa Scott, he also had daughter, Halo Marie, 2, and son, Zen, who died from brain cancer in December 2021 when he was five months old.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Coast Guard Tails Russian Spy Ship Off Coast of Hawaii
CAUGHT YOU LOOKING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 10:13AM EST 
Coast Guard Scrambled After Russian Spy Ship Spotted in Hawaii
Coast Guard Scrambled After Russian Spy Ship Spotted in Hawaii USCG

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that it had detected a Russian intelligence-gathering ship operating off the coast of Hawaii. The Russian Navy ship Kareliya, a Vishnya-class intelligence vessel, was spotted approximately 15 miles south of Oahu on Oct. 29. While the ship’s presence was legal, operating just outside the 12-mile territorial sea limit as permitted by international law, its presence prompted a swift response from the Coast Guard, which dispatched an aircraft and a cutter to “monitor” the ship’s progress. Officials insisted the matter was a routine process. “The U.S. Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of U.S. waters,” said Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response for the Coast Guard Oceania District. First deployed in the 1980s, Vishnya-class ships were built for signals intelligence during the Soviet era, and the new incident marks the third time Kareliya has been spotted loitering near U.S. waters. The vessel was previously spotted off the coast of Hawaii in 2021 and 2022, near where several major naval bases are located.

Read it at U.S. Coast Guard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now