Sharks Strike in Multiple Reported Attacks on Fourth of July Holiday
SCARY
Shark attacks in southern Texas and Florida injured five people on the July 4th holiday, according to reports. In South Padre Island, Texas, four swimmers were bitten by a shark in separate incidents, according to the Associated Press. And in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, a man was bitten by a shark while playing football in knee-deep water, according to NBC News. In South Padre Island, Texas, Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy described four separate attacks within two hours to Click2Houston. The first incident was reported at 11 a.m. when emergency services responded to a 911 call about a severe shark bite. The victim was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly after, another 911 call led firefighters to discover two additional victims with shark bites, who were also hospitalized. Witnesses described the injuries as severe. The fourth victim, a girl who was reportedly on a boogie board when the attack occurred, received minor injuries. Fire Chief Jim Pigg described the events as “unprecedented.” The shark believed to be responsible was later located and guided back to deeper water, and there have been no further sightings. In New Smyrna Beach, Florida, a 21-year-old man from Ohio was bitten by a shark while playing football in shallow water. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Volusia County authorities. Worldwide, there were 69 unprovoked shark bites on humans in 2023, with 36 in the U.S., according to an International Shark Attack File report of the Florida Museum. Shark attacks dropped 12 percent in 2023 from 2022.