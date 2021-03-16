Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Called Former Co-Host Julie Chen ‘Slanty Eyes’
YIKES
Embattled The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne frequently referred to her former colleague Julie Chen, who is Chinese-American, as “slanty eyes” and “wonton, among other racist and ethnic slurs, journalist Yashar Ali reported Tuesday on Substack.
According to Ali’s sources, which included former Talk host Leah Remini, Osbourne also directed numerous anti-gay slurs at one-time host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, calling The Conners star “pussy licker” and “fish eater.” Ali also reported that Osbourne called Iranian-American talent agent Renee Tab a “Persian carpet cunt” on at least two occasions in 2003 while also wrongly accusing her of stealing jewelry.
These allegations come as Osbourne faces backlash for angrily lashing out at co-host Sheryl Underwood questioning her support of Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle. Osbourne, who initially issued an apology over her tantrum, has since accused CBS of “blindsiding” her with the segment. Meanwhile, the network has placed The Talk on hiatus until Wednesday as they conduct an internal review.