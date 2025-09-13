Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence More Than Two Months After Ozzy’s Death
Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence. The beloved TV personality spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the July 22 death of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne. She shared a heartwarming message thanking fans for their kindness in the caption of an Instagram post featuring her and daughter Kelly, 40, at a falconry. “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Osbourne, 72, wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.” She went on to draw a comparison between her 43-year marriage to Ozzy and the birds featured in the video, which was set to Ozzy’s classic tune “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them,” she said. “It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.” Kelly also posted about the experience to Instagram, thanking the Cornwall, England, falconry for “putting a smile on my mum’s face.” Sharon was last seen in public at her husband’s Birmingham funeral procession on July 30, eight days after he died of a heart attack.