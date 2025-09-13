Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence More Than Two Months After Ozzy’s Death

NO WORDS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 7:00PM EDT 
Sharon Osbourne is seen running errands on April 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Sharon Osbourne is seen running errands on April 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. MEGA/GC Images

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence. The beloved TV personality spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the July 22 death of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne. She shared a heartwarming message thanking fans for their kindness in the caption of an Instagram post featuring her and daughter Kelly, 40, at a falconry. “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Osbourne, 72, wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.” She went on to draw a comparison between her 43-year marriage to Ozzy and the birds featured in the video, which was set to Ozzy’s classic tune “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them,” she said. “It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.” Kelly also posted about the experience to Instagram, thanking the Cornwall, England, falconry for “putting a smile on my mum’s face.” Sharon was last seen in public at her husband’s Birmingham funeral procession on July 30, eight days after he died of a heart attack.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Coldplay Urges Fans to ‘Send Love’ to Charlie Kirk’s Family
ANGRY FANS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.25 5:15PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 5:14PM EDT 
Chris Martin is now warning fans at his concerts after inadvertently exposing a CEO's affair with a co-worker.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and "send love." Robert Okine/Getty Images

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and “send love” to a number of people, including the family of slain Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during the last concert of their tour on Friday. “Send love anywhere you want to send it in the world,” Martin said. “You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family.” The Rock singer added, “You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.” Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson. The concert, which took place two days later, was at England’s Wembley Stadium, marking the band’s tenth consecutive show at the venue and the end of their tour that began in 2022. However, some fans were upset over the comments from the band. This isn’t the first controversy from the tour. In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught cheating on his wife on the concert’s kiss cam with the tech company’s HR chief. “chris martin why would i ‘send love to charlie kirk’s family’ f--- off,” one person tweeted. “I would walk out hell nah,” another added. And some other people voiced their frustrations on Reddit’s r/FauxMoi subreddit. “I feel justified in continuing to dislike Coldplay,” one person posted.

@itslisamc2

Chris Martin asked fans to send love to ‘people they disagree with but send them love anyway’ #coldplaywembley #coldplay

♬ original sound - Lisa Mc
Read it at Far Out Magazine

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Tired of Laces? Slip Into These Comfy Sneakers Instead
KICKIN’ IT
AD BY QVC
Published 09.11.25 12:00AM EDT 
Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers on a purple and blue background.
QVC

Picture this: you’re walking on a beautiful trail, your favorite song is playing, every step in perfect rhythm—then it happens. Your right sneaker starts to loosen. Step by step, it comes undone, and just like that the moment has been ruined. Step into these curated Skechers and Clarks picks from QVC that make laces optional and keep your feet happy all season long.

Clarks Collection Lace-Up Sneakers
Originally $80
Buy At QVC$$60

Free Returns

This sneaker from the legendary shoemaker Clarks blends street-style vibes with the brand’s signature comfort. It has functional laces for a custom fit, but the convenient side zip makes slipping in and out easy. Plus, padding in the tongue and heel collar provides extra comfort and support where you need it. Whether you wear them with trousers or jeans, these versatile leather sneakers put the exclamation point on any outfit.

Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers
Originally $90
Buy At QVC$73

Free Returns

These lightweight sneakers from Skechers are true hands-free slip-ins. The stretch laces don’t need to be tightened or loosened; they give you a snug fit—with or without socks—every time. The sneakers also have Skechers GO WALK FLEX technology that provides support, shock absorption, and bounce. If you ever get them dirty on a walk, don’t worry—they’re machine washable.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Trump’s Golf BFF Melts Down After Worst Hole Ever
FORE!!
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 2:58PM EDT 
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 12: John Daly of the United States looks on after his shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanford International 2025 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 12, 2025 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)
John Daly struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

John Daly, a friend of President Donald Trump and legendary professional golfer, beat his own record Friday for his poorest score on a single hole of golf. Daly, 59, took 19 strokes to finish a par-5 in the first round of the Champions Tour in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His poor performance beat his previous worst of 18 strokes on the sixth hole at the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, and now, his third-worst of 14 strokes on the 18th hole at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Daly, who affectionately referred to the president as “Daddy Trump” in a March interview on Newsmax, struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole, considered a difficult one since players have to clear a long creek. But Daly, who once claimed he consumes between two and three packs of cigarettes and 15 cans of Diet Coke per day, not only hit his ball into the water, but into other out-of-bounds areas, a whopping seven times in a row. He closed out the round, which marked the first day of the tour, 24 strokes off the lead, which had Argentine Ángel Cabrera in the lead.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Joe Burrow’s Charity Fires Board Member Over Kirk Comments
FACEBOOK FUMBLE
Opheli Garcia-Lawler 

Reporter

Updated 09.13.25 2:26PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 11:30AM EDT 
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Joe Burrow Foundation announced that a board member was terminated on Friday following “inappropriate remarks” made “in light of recent events.” According to WLWT5, a Hamilton County, Ohio judge who served on Burrow’s board named Ted Berry is facing outrage and criticism after making comments on Facebook about the killing of Charlie Kirk. Berry allegedly commented “Rest in Hatred and Division,” and “How’s he feel about gun violence & gun control in Hell, now?” on posts about Kirk’s death. In another post, Berry allegedly wrote, “So, a white guy killed him! Color it KARMA!” While the Burrow Foundation did not explicitly name who was terminated, the statement said that “they are no longer associated with the foundation. Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission.” A previous section on the website naming each member of the advisory board for the foundation has been removed. Ohio Republican State Representative Adam Matthews took it one step further, calling for Berry to resign. Matthews wrote on X “The people of Ohio deserve a judiciary they can trust to be fair, unbiased, and beyond reproach,” and that Berry “should resign or face removal.”

Read it at WLWT5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Clear a Stuffy Nose in Minutes With This Sound Therapy Headband
BREATHE EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.25 2:14PM EDT 
SoundHealth's new SONU Headband. The headband and packaging are on a white table. The headband is black with two purple circles. The packaging is a white and purple with the word SONU on it and a picture of the headband.
SoundHealth

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Few things are more frustrating than a stuffy nose and sinus pressure, whether from allergies or illness. As the air turns colder and drier with the change of seasons, congestion can make it tougher to breathe, sleep, or go about your day. If you’re looking for a drug-free remedy that actually works, Soundhealth’s new FDA-approved headband may help. The headband uses sound therapy to relieve nasal congestion in minutes—no side effects or mess. The Sonu Band uses AI technology to produce acoustic frequencies personalized to your face. Before putting the headband on, patients can Sonu. It creates a digital map of their sinuses to calculate the optimal frequency for relief. The app also offers detailed insights into personalized allergy forecasts and voice-enabled nasal breathing assessments.

When the headband is put on, it uses the optimal sound waves based on your facial scan to gently vibrate the nasal cavities to reduce swelling, open passages, and drain mucus. According to the brand, the Sonu is the only FDA-approved device equivalent to or better than the leading nasal steroid spray, calming down symptoms of allergies, inflammation, and congestion. If you’re looking for quick relief from congestion, pressure, and pain sans meds or sprays, this wearable is the ultimate alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Ellen DeGeneres Sued After Allegedly T-Boning Driver
DEGENERES NOT GENEROUS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.25 5:36PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 12:26PM EDT 
Ellen DeGeneres
The suit claimed Ellen DeGeneres displayed "negligent conduct." Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres, 67, is facing a lawsuit after reportedly crashing into a California woman’s car in October 2023, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The former talk show host allegedly ran through a stop sign and “t-boned” the other driver, according to the documents. The intersection where the incident took place, in Santa Barbara County, “is controlled by stop signs in all directions,” per the suit. The suit claims DeGeneres, who retired from her show in 2021 amidst toxic workplace allegations, displayed “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person.” The comic, whose net worth is approximately $450 million according to Forbes, was said to have “negligently caused, or contributed” to her vehicle t-boning the “plaintiff’s vehicle.” The woman involved is seeking an undisclosed amount of restitution for the wreck, which she claims has caused “multiple serious personal injuries and damages.” DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, left California for the United Kingdom in 2024 for “a simpler way of life.” They made the move permanent following Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Walks Fashion Show Amid Feud
RUNWAY DEBUT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 11:53AM EDT 
Vivian Jenna Wilson (right) has spoken out against her father on social media.
Vivian Wilson said she's been cut out of her father, Elon Musk's, inheritance. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+

Estranged daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian Wilson, made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week amidst an ongoing feud with her billionaire father. For the show, Wilson wore a red dress adorned with a purple sash that read, “Miss South Carolina.” She entered on a revolving stage under a sign reading “Miss USA 1991,” as part of the showcase for jewelry and handbag designer Alexis Bittar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Wilson initially fell out with the Tesla mogul after she came out as transgender in 2022. But the spat went public when Musk referred to Wilson as his “son,” claiming the “woke mind virus” killed her, in a July 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson. She’s been entirely cut from his inheritance, living with roommates and planning to attend community college due to the cost of higher education, Wilson said in an interview earlier this month with The Cut. “College is expensive. I don’t have that inheritance,” she said. Wilson didn’t comment on the feud at the fashion show, instead paying more attention to the task at hand. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I did some good prep work,” she said Friday in an interview with Nylon. She added that the states she and other models are representing are ones “where trans rights are currently being stripped.” Twenty-seven states have passed bans on gender-affirming care as of July, with South Carolina among them, according to the Human Rights Campaign. “The one message is that we all have to kind of make a stand against that together,” she said. “Fashion and art is a great way to go about that.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Office Depot Fires Worker Who Refused to Print Kirk Flyers
PRINT PROBLEMS
Opheli Garcia-Lawler 

Reporter

Updated 09.13.25 2:43PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 10:05AM EDT 
A photo of a black and white poster showing Charlie Kirk in the foreground at a vigil for Charlie Kirk
A vigil poster for Charlie Kirk at a Manhattan gathering. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

Office Depot fired an employee in Portage, Michigan who allegedly refused to print a customer’s Charlie Kirk vigil posters. Kirk was killed on September 10 and vigils in his honor were held across the country on Friday. “The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot,” an official statement from Office Depot said. The company issued a formal apology and detailed that the customer denied service had their order fulfilled “to their satisfaction.” The response from Office Depot comes after outrage on social media in response to a viral video posted by the account @MIForward_Net showing Office Depot employees refusing to fill the order. In the video, you can hear the employee repeatedly saying “We don’t print propaganda.” According to News Channel 3, Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga called the incident “shameful” in a post on X.

Read it at News Channel 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Taylor Swift Says She Never Agreed to Be Deposed in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Suit
IN YOUR WILDEST DREAMS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 5:29PM EDT 
Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce on New Heights podcast.
Taylor Swift’s team learned of Baldoni’s request just three days ago. Screengrab

Taylor Swift is denying reports that she agreed to give a deposition in the legal battle between actress Blake Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift’s attorney wrote that she not only “did not agree” but also has “no material role” in the dispute, according to a Friday letter submitted to the court obtained by People. Swift’s team learned of Baldoni’s request just three days ago and gave an availability for her to depose on the week of Oct. 20—only if she is “forced” to do so. “We advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the letter reads. Lively’s lawyers have labeled Baldoni’s request as “outrageous” and a tactic to get more media attention. This marks the second time Baldoni has tried to bring Lively’s friend Swift, 35, into the suit. Back in May, his team subpoenaed Swift before withdrawing it. The case, which is set for March 2026, sprang out of Lively, 38, working with Baldoni, 41, on the film, It Ends With Us, for which Swift gave license to use one of her songs. Lively accused Baldoni and his team of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied the allegations and launched a failed $400 million countersuit in response.

Read it at PEOPLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lola Blankets Just Dropped a Chic New Camo Collection for Fall
COZY UP
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.12.25 5:46PM EDT 
Lola Blannket Camo
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no better feeling than snuggling up under a soft blanket when the temperatures start to drop—especially with a Lola Blanket. If you ask us, the Lola Blanket is the softest faux fur throw on earth. Plus, they’re stain-resistant and machine-washable, which is a game-changer for kids and four legged friends. Lola’s luxury faux-fur blankets come in a wide range of colors and patterns, but its new limited-edition camo collection has us swooning.

Lola Blankets Camo Collection
See At Lola Blanket

The four new colorways include Birch Camo, Shadow Camo, Tree Camo, and Sagebrush Camo. The award-winning double-sided blankets are designed with OEKO-Tex certified faux fur and made with a double hem for extra durability and four-way stretch making it easy to share with a partner or pet. Lola Blanket’s Camo collection is available in all sizes—large, medium, baby, and XL.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Khloé Kardashian Criticized by Fans for Liking Charlie Kirk Post
🙏🙏🙏
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.12.25 12:14PM EDT 
Published 09.12.25 11:58AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Khloe Kardashian is seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian also shared a post on her story. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans went after Khloé Kardashian Thursday night after she liked a post on Instagram commemorating the death of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kardashian, 41, also commented three praying-hand emojis under the post of Kirk espousing his Christian faith. The video was shared by the account for pray.com — an “App for Daily Prayer,” per its website. As of Friday, her comment is still up, and she has still liked the post. But fans still took screenshots and criticized her for supporting the slain Turning Point founder. “This is the worst thing she’s ever done in my eyes fr. Yuck!!” wrote one person on Reddit. In another Reddit post, shared on the r/FauxMoi subreddit, someone commented, “And if Khloe addresses this (which she won’t), it’ll be with some flimsy ‘politics aside, he was a husband and a father’ explanation.” However, some fans didn’t believe the reality star even knew who Charlie Kirk was. “[N]ot defending her, just a thought: I wonder if she really actually knows who is and what he’s said,” one person wrote. Another person made a similar point, writing they “doubt” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows who he is since the Kardashians “have 0 reason to pay attention to politics.” But a post shared to the star’s story contradicts the idea that she pays zero attention to conservative politics. The Thursday post, made by a chiropractor who shared multiple anti-vaccine messages, said, “A man is killed in front of a crowd. And people record it... like it’s just another trending video.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Jennifer Lopez Explains Frustration of Losing ‘Evita’ Role to Madonna
PLEASE CRY FOR ME
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 4:52PM EDT 
Picture of Madonna and Jennifer Lopez side-by-side.
David Crotty / Contributor Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she auditioned for the lead role in Evita not knowing that Madonna had already secured the part. “I had been practicing for weeks, and I sang my heart out.” she said to Variety. Lopez explained that she went to audition for Evita director, Alan Parker. She said upon her arrival “[Parker] goes, ‘You’re amazing. You know Madonna has the part, right?’” She recalled ending the audition by saying ‘OK, bye-bye. Nice to meet you.’” Madonna, now 67, played Argentinian first lady Eva Perón in the 1996 film musical adaptation of Evita. She later won a Golden Globe for her performance. While Lopez was not successful in securing the Evita role, she went on to showcase her musical talent in her portrayal of Ingrid Luna in the musical film, Kiss of the Spider Woman. “It couldn’t have been a better one for me,” Lopez said on Wednesday. “I was really, really glad to be able to do it.” She went on to call the experience in the show a “dream come true.”

Read it at Us Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now