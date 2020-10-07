Texas Cop Charged With Murdering Jonathan Price Had Only Worked Six Months
FIRED
Shaun Lucas, the white Texas police officer charged with murder after shooting a 31-year-old Black man on Monday, had been on the job for less than six months, NBC News reports. On Saturday, Lucas shot and killed Jonathan Price in Wolfe City, Texas, a small city about 70 miles northeast of Dallas. Price had tried to intervene in a fight between a man and a woman when Lucas shot him, per an account by S. Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Price’s family, who also said Price was unarmed. The Texas Rangers said Price “resisted in a nonthreatening posture and began walking away.” After he did so, Lucas first Tasered, then fired his gun at Price. “The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” the Rangers said. However, Robert Rogers, an attorney for Lucas, released a statement late Tuesday that said Price never claimed to be “an uninvolved, innocent party” in the fight when Lucas arrived at the scene. He claimed Price tried to grab Lucas’ Taser and resisted arrest.