Texas Cop Who Shot Jonathan Price Had ‘Antagonistic’ Reputation Around Town
Shaun Lucas, the 22-year-old Wolfe City, Texas cop who killed Jonathan Price last week was known around the tiny town as “antagonistic,” locals told The Washington Post. Before the convenience store shooting, townspeople wrote on Facebook that Lucas was “another mean police officer” who stopped “everything that moves at night.” Others who spoke to the Post said that Lucas was particularly hostile to Black residents and had falsely accused Black men of public intoxication in the past. “He is the worst cop Wolfe City ever had,” one resident said. Lucas, who has only worked as an officer since April, was charged with the murder of Jonathan Price and is currently being held on $1 million bail.