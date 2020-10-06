White Texas Cop Charged With Murder After Shooting Black Man Who Was Walking Away
KEEPS HAPPENING
A white Texas police officer has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Black man who officials said had started to walk away before he was shot at a gas station on Saturday. Police Officer Shaun Lucas of the Wolfe City Police Department was arrested Monday after responding to a call on Saturday about a “possible fight in progress” in Wolfe City. Lucas tried to detain Jonathan Price, who had stepped in to the altercation after he saw a “man assaulting a woman,” according to Price’s family lawyer, who also said Price was unarmed. According to the Texas Rangers, Price “resisted in a nonthreatening posture and began walking away” before Lucas fired a Taser and “discharg[ed] his service weapon” at Price. Price was taken to and area hospital, where he died. According to the Rangers statement, “the preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable.”