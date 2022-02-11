Read it at NBC News
Shaun White took fourth place in the men’s halfpipe snowboarding competition Thursday, finishing his unparalleled Olympic career just shy of the medal podium. Known as “The Flying Tomato” for the extreme height of his tricks and his red hair, White has said he will retire after the Beijing games. He boasts three halfpipe gold medals won in Turin in 2006, Vancouver in 2010, and Pyeongchang in 2018. At 35 years old and in his fifth Olympics, he is the oldest person to compete in the halfpipe event in history. Ayumu Hirano, who took silver in 2014 and 2018, won gold in the event.