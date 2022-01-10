Shaun White’s Olympic Future Up in the Air as COVID Symptoms Linger
LONG COVID
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shaun White has not yet secured a spot at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games and on Saturday withdrew from the final qualification event for the American snowboarding team. U.S. head coach Mike Jankowski claimed White’s withdrawal from the halfpipe Snowboard World Cup at Mammoth Mountain was the result of a previous ankle injury, but an Associated Press report claims that White was suffering from the lingering effects of a bout with COVID-19 last month, including fatigue and shortness of breath. White told Olympics.com that having COVID had “not been a fun experience,” citing his heart condition and suffering from asthma as a kid. A snowboarding legend with more Olympic and Winter X Games medals than any other snowboarder, White’s track record could speak for itself and enable him to snag a spot on the team.