Shawn Mendes Cancels Rest of ‘Wonder’ Tour to Focus on Mental Health
‘TIME TO HEAL’
Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday that he’s canceling the rest of his international Wonder tour, citing personal health reasons. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” the pop singer tweeted in a statement. Mendes already postponed some North American shows for three weeks on July 10 for mental health reasons, but he has now canceled the rest of the tour indefinitely. “This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” Mendes said in his statement.