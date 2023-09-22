California Mom of 3 Fatally Stabbed Asking Couple Doing Drugs to Move: Hubby
‘SUCH A GOOD WOMAN’
A 28-year-old mother of three was stabbed to death earlier this week after she asked a couple using drugs near her children’s bedroom window to move, according to her husband. The Hemet Police Department said that the incident occurred just after midnight on Monday. Authorities had announced no arrests in the case as of Thursday, and an investigation into the matter remains ongoing. The victim was identified by her family as Shawna Weems. “She was looking out for her kids, that’s all she was doing,” Cody Weems, her widower, told KTTV. Cody told the outlet that what had begun as Shawna stepping outside to ask the couple to move their trailer away from where their young children—aged 5, 6, and 7—were sleeping quickly escalated into an argument. Shawna, a care provider to people with special needs, was described by Cody as the “most caring, loving, outgoing, down-to-earth person I’ve ever met in my life” to NBC Los Angeles. “She was such a good woman.” A GoFundMe page set up for Cody and his children described her death as a “senseless homicide.” To KABC, Cody said, “Just get the person that did it behind bars and serve justice. That is all I want. I don’t want anything else.”