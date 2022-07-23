It’s been more than three years since Zachary Levi first flew into theaters and took the box office by storm with DC’s Shazam!—and at long last, we’ve finally got our first trailer for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The stars of the show? Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, the Hollywood powerhouses playing legendary baddies Hespera and Calypso, the Daughters of Atlas.

Asher Angel returns in Fury of the Gods as Billy Batson, an orphan who shouts “Shazam!” to activate his adult superhero alter-ego. (That would be Levi, who’s also returning alongside original director David F. Sandberg.) Returning cast members for Fury of the Gods include Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou, and the sequel also adds Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona to the cast.

This new installment finds Zachary Levi’s titular superhero alter-ego in the throes of an existential crisis. The other superheroes he knows (all the DC heroes—Batman, Aquaman, The Flash... wait, that Flash?) are so impressive. “I don’t even deserve all these powers, if I’m being honest,” he says in the film’s first full trailer—which premiered Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. “Like, what am I even contributing?”

Hopefully Billy figures his purpose out quickly, because the Daughters of Atlas are pissed to see that he and so many other mortals have been granted godlike powers. (Do we sense some shared thematic turf with Marvel’s recently released Thor: Love and Thunder?) Alongside the Dame and the former Charlie’s Angel, Rachel Zegler’s Shazam! role has now been confirmed as another daughter of Atlas. That’s a trifecta you don’t want to mess with.