Hollywood Star Offers Trump His Services Amid Cabinet Selection

Actor Zachary Levi, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, is now ready for whatever role the president-elect wants to throw at him.

“This election was a mandate. We know that you recognize that, and we expect you to follow thru with your word and promises to make America great, healthy, prosperous, and unified again,” Levi wrote Thursday morning in a post on X . “To whatever extent I can be helpful in these pursuits, I offer you my service.”

Not gonna lie, this was surreal to receive today. 🫠 And it was my pleasure, @realDonaldTrump. We the people have spoken and entrusted you once again with the highest appointment in the free world. It was an honor to help you get back in the White House, and I promise to do… pic.twitter.com/t0ZJRrTrGC — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 14, 2024

Levi, who played the titular superhero in Shazam! and voiced Flynn Rider in Tangled, attached a photo of a clip Trump sent him. Trump signed what appears to be a printed copy of a Breitbart article about Levi’s endorsement of him. “Zachary– Thank you!” Trump wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not gonna lie, this was surreal to receive today,” he wrote. “It was an honor to help you get back in the White House, and I promise to do whatever I can do continue to fight for this great nation, and EVERYONE in it.”

Levi first threw his support behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and then endorsed Trump when Kennedy dropped out of the race. The actor appeared at a rally Sept. 28 and declared his support of Trump as “career suicide” in “very, very liberal” Hollywood.

Levi finished Thursday: “In the meantime, I will continue in my endeavor to make entertainment great again, as that will be a crucial part of us all moving forward into a better future.”