‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi Sparks Anti-Vaxxer Rumors With Pfizer Tweet
‘HARDCORE AGREE’
Just over a month ahead of the premiere of DC’s Shazam! premiere date, its star, Zachary Levi, tweeted that he “hardcore” agrees that Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer is a “real danger to the world.” Rumors quickly swirled, questioning why Levi would retweet an account with a history of anti-vaccine views and transphobic rhetoric. “Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie,” tweeted back one fan. “But nah. I’m not supporting you now.” Others tagged fellow movie superhero Mark Ruffalo, who has been an outspoken critic of pharmaceutical companies while supporting the science behind vaccine efficacy, asking that the Marvel star stage an intervention. Levi slightly clarified his stance hours later with a follow-up tweet, linking out to a 2009 DOJ settlement in which the pharmaceutical company paid $2.3 billion for misbranding and defrauding Medicare with its arthritis med Bextra. “Just one example of what I’m referring to…,” Levi said.