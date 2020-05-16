She Boarded a Crowded Refugee Ship. It Sank. She Filmed It.

On Oct. 28, 2015, Amel Alzakout embarked on a boat from the western coast of Turkey, destined for the Greek island of Lesvos. A Syrian refugee, Alzakout was hoping to join her partner in Germany, where he, a filmmaker, had been invited for the Berlin International Film Festival and had subsequently applied for asylum. Alzakout tried to obtain a spouse’s visa, then a work visa, but was unsuccessful at every turn.

“We tried all the legal ways to reunite, but nothing worked out,” says Alzakout. “After nine months of staying apart, I decided to take the other route that most refugees take: smugglers.”