Ex-Wife Defends Abuse Claims After Eric Greitens Goes on Attack
PUNCHING BACK
Sheena Greitens pushed back on her ex-husband Eric Greitens’ claim that she conspired with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and “political operatives” when she accused the former Missouri governor and current Senate hopeful of assault. In a statement on Tuesday, Greitens said she only told her lawyer and immediate family before filing her affidavit in their child custody case, in which she said Greitens abused both her and their 3-year son during their marriage. “My only interest is what’s best for my two children, and for the last four years, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them,” Greitens wrote. “I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom.” Greitens filed the affidavit Monday accusing Eric Greitens of abuse, and he then claimed—without evidence—that she worked with “the RINO swamp” and McConnell to attack him. Eric Greitens was ousted from his role as governor in 2018 after he was charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly snapping a semi-nude photo of a woman without her consent.