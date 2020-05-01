These Eco-Friendly Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Sheets Have Transformed My Bed

There are few things better than climbing into a cozy, comfortable bed after a long day. And when it comes to making your bed feel as luxurious as possible, a great set of sheets and blankets go a really long way.

I’ve been searching for the perfect sheets for, I think, my whole life, so I’m pretty thrilled to say that I’ve finally found them in Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheets. They feel like actual silk, they’re affordable, and they’re more environmentally- friendly than most options out there. They’ve also completely transformed my bed into a comforting little oasis that I can’t wait to get into every night.

Sheets & Giggles sheets stand out because they’re made of 100% eucalyptus lyocell, created from eucalyptus trees that are renewably grown on sustainably managed, responsibly governed farms. In other words: they don’t deplete natural eucalyptus forests and they’re super eco-friendly. The brand boasts that their sheets have a near-zero environmental impact as they use 96% less water and 30% less energy than cotton, and also contain zero pesticides or insecticides. They’ve even nailed the little details by nixing plastic in the packaging for most of their products. The sheets come in little knapsacks that can be repurposed as a bag for your laptop or even a yoga mat.

I have to admit, I was a bit skeptical that these could be so good for the planet and also comfortable, but I was quickly proven wrong. These sheets are so incredibly soft that they truly make you feel like you’re sleeping on silk. The first time I used them, I put them on my bed in the morning shortly after waking up… then I immediately climbed right back into my bed to work in there.

After the first few nights of sleeping on them, I knew these sheets would be something I would likely never swap out. Not only are they soft, they’re also incredibly breathable and have a really lovely light feeling. Full disclosure: my husband gets quite sweaty overnight, but even he noted that these sheets have a nice cool feel to them that helps maintain his temperature.

I also love how they fit on the bed. They’re larger than some other sheets I’ve tried, but thanks to a thick elastic along the entire edge, they stay put. And, of course, they’re aesthetically pleasing: I have the pearl color, which is sort of an off-white, super light blush shade, and they make my bed look like an Instagram photo.

While the sheets are my number one, I also have to point out how much I love Sheets & Giggles’ eucalyptus comforter. It’s stuffed with eucalyptus lyocell fiber and recycled poly fiber made from repurposed plastic bottles, and it’s pretty incredible. I wasn’t sure this could ever replace my love of down comforters, but it’s so breathable and comfy that I think it has. Take it from me: when it comes to your sheets, eucalyptus is the way to go.

100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set Buy on Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.