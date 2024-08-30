Say Goodbye to Sweaty Nights With These Cooling Bed Sheets

Do you often wake up in the middle of the night feeling hot and sweaty? The culprit may be your bed sheets. SHEEX, founded by former college athletes and coaches Susan Walvius and Michelle Marciniak—who also made her mark as a women’s basketball star—tackles this frustrating issue with its moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating sheets. Made from premium athletic fabrics, SHEEX provides a completely different sleep experience backed by a 60-night guarantee. Right now, you can save 25% sitewide thanks to SHEEX's Labor Day sale.
This set is SHEEX’s best seller and uses lightweight fabric to enhance your body’s natural cooling.
Original Performance Sheet Set (Twin)
Price reflects 25% discount
Free Shipping
SHEEX touts its Midnight Label set as the world’s coolest bedding. Plus, the silky-smooth, frictionless fabric reduces stress on your hair and skin.
Midnight Label Sheet Set (Queen)
Price reflects 25% discount
Free Shipping
Made with naturally hypoallergenic fibers, the Arctic Aire set is softer than silk and hinders the growth of bacteria.
Arctic Aire MAX Sheet Set (Queen)
Price reflects 25% discount
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.