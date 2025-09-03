United Airlines passengers were given a shock after two planes collided while still on the ground. Flight 1871 had been on its way to Denver when its tail clipped that of Boston-bound Flight 796 in San Francisco. Both flights were returned to the gate area following the crunch, and passengers were disembarked and found new planes. In a statement made to the Daily Beast, United Airlines said: “On Monday night, a United aircraft being pushed back from the gate at San Francisco International Airport made contact with the tail of a parked United aircraft. No injuries occurred, and passengers on both planes deplaned normally. We arranged for different aircraft to take our customers to their destinations.” Passengers online claiming to have been aboard the flights said the plane “shook.” The Daily Mail reports that the Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. It hasn’t been a good week for the airline. according to the San Francisco Chronicle, a United jet bound for Baltimore, Flight 2664, had to turn around Tuesday an hour into its journey due to a plastic burning smell.
Shein Scrambles to Explain Why Alleged Assassin Luigi Mangione Appears to Be Modeling Its Clothes
Shein is under scrutiny after a shirt listing appeared to show alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione modeling one of its products. “The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery,” Shein told Newsweek in an emailed statement. An archived listing of the “Men’s New Spring/Summer Short Sleeve Blue Ditsy Floral White Shirt” shows the item being worn by a man who strongly resembles Mangione. It remains unclear whether the photo was photoshopped, AI-generated, or otherwise manipulated. Mangione, 27, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He faces 11 charges, including first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism,” two counts of second-degree murder, stalking, and a firearms offense. He has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges. Shein did not provide further details about how the image was posted or vetted. The company also instigated “a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “[We] will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies,” they added.
Beachgoers finally have an explanation for the mysterious “Neptune balls” that have been washing up on Mediterranean shores. The balls vary in size and shape, from perfectly round to more cylindrical, and resemble coconuts or even bird pellets. Some of them have twine or other pieces of plastic sticking out of them—and now scientists know why. The spongy balls are compact bundles of Posidonia oceanica sea grass, commonly known as Neptune grass. It turns out they’ve been mopping up ocean plastic from the sea floor and throwing it back at us, according to a group of researchers in Barcelona. Fragments of plastic bags, bottles and fishing nets get caught in swaying underwater meadows of Posidonia. Every fall, the grass sheds its leaves, and the fibrous strands tangle into dense balls. “As they move, they transport plastic intertwined within the fibers,” one of the researchers, Anna Sanchez-Vidal, told the BBC. Not all Neptune balls contain plastic, but the ones that do are densely packed, and the seagrass is estimated to catch nearly 900 million plastic fragments each year. “It’s a way of the sea returning the trash to us that was never meant to be on the seafloor,” Sanchez-Vidal said.
Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack channeled his late father in a furious rant that saw him brand an aging rock star with the C-word. Jack, 39, was responding to Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, who had slammed Ozzy and his band Black Sabbath on a podcast. Osbourne died in July, aged 76, only weeks after a final show with the group in Birmingham. Talking to The Independent Ink podcast last month, Waters, 81, was discussing how celebrities can be used as a distraction from politics. “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know,” Waters said. “He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.” He then attacked heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. “The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f---. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in... biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.” On Tuesday, Jack Osbourne clapped back on his Instagram with an NSFW post that pulled no punches in the family style. “Hey Roger Waters, F--- You,” it read. Labelling the rocker “pathetic” and “out of touch,” Osbourne said, “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.” He then added, “My father always thought you were a c---, thanks for proving him right.” Waters has a history of conspiracist remarks, ranting about the power of “the Jewish lobby” and even suggesting the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel may have been a “false flag.”
Crowds screamed as a trapeze artist plunged 30 feet as she attempted the splits on a single piece of rope. The incident in southern Colombia saw Dayana Rodríguez smash into the ground when the death-defying stunt went badly wrong—but death-defying it was, as the performer later said she suffered only some regulation bruising and was not in serious pain, according to Colombia’s Blu Radio. The station posted on X that the incident occurred at the Circo de los Hermanos Gasca, writing: “According to the circus director, Raúl Gasca, the artist emerged unscathed.” The Daily Beast has made efforts to contact the circus, which has amassed a massive online following of more than 350,000 people on Instagram. In a translated statement, the circus said: “Dayana Rodríguez suffered a spectacular fall in front of the audience. We want to calmly report that, thanks to the implemented safety measures, the artist did not suffer any injuries. The fall was contained by the protective mattress strategically located below the act… Our artist is in perfect condition and will continue her activities normally,” before adding, “without risk, there is no circus.”
A dramatic volcanic eruption has seen lava spew 330 feet into the air. Molten rock at the Kilauea volcano’s north vent in Halemaumau Crater was fired high into the sky, per the U.S. Geological Survey. The output has not yet concerned officials, with lava remaining within the summit crater, and there was no indication of debris exiting the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Lava has also been sighted at the volcano’s middle vent and south vent. The volcano has had a busy 2025, with the Associated Press reporting that the latest eruption was the 32nd since December. It is one of the most active on the planet, situated some 200 miles from Honolulu to the southwest, on a separate island. In a post on X, the USGS Volcanoes account said the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 6.35 a.m. local time and ended at 8:01 p.m.. It added, “The eruption produced about 12.5 million cubic yards of lava, enough to fill a hole the size of a football field one mile deep!”
Americans are bracing for their first holiday spending cutback since 2020, with PwC’s 2025 Holiday Outlook showing a five percent drop from last year. The survey, released Wednesday, suggests consumers will spend an average of $1,552 this season, down from $1,638 in 2024, with gift budgets hit the hardest. Spending on presents is projected to fall 11 percent to $721, compared to $814 last year. PwC found that 84 percent of respondents expect to scale back in the next six months, citing costs and uncertainty. Younger shoppers are leading the pullback, with Gen Z planning to cut back by 23 percent, while baby boomers expect to spend five percent more and Gen X about two percent more. Millennials remain roughly flat. Families with children are still powering holiday spending, averaging $2,349 compared to $1,089 among households without kids. Nearly 40 percent of gift budgets will be spent between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, with almost 80 percent wrapped up by then. Retailers, however, are running low on pre-tariff inventory, and new shipments will carry higher tariff costs that are already being passed on. A federal court ruled much of President Trump’s trade agenda illegal last week, prompting him to announce Tuesday that his administration would appeal to the Supreme Court.
Dancing with the Stars has announced the remaining ten famous faces joining the newest season of the ABC and Disney+ show. Season 34 will see 14 celebrities pair up with professional dancers as they compete for first place in the competitive dancing reality series. The newest stars slated to join the show, announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, include author and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin (and wife of Alec Baldwin), Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, former two-time NBA all-star Baron Davis, The Traitors reality star Dylan Efron (brother of Zac Efron), actor and musician Corey Feldman, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, and actor and comedian Andy Richter. The newly-unveiled names join four previously announced contestants, including influencer Alix Earle, conservationist and TV host Robert Irwin (son of Steve Irwin), Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reality stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return. The iconic show, which has been airing for more than two decades, remains strong in its viewership; the latest season of DWTS averaged 7.12 million viewers across platforms over 35 days of viewing.
An 8-year-old girl was left in pools of blood after being savaged by a shark while going for a swim in Texas. Harper Ochoa screamed in pain after the shark ripped a chunk from her leg in the shallows off Galveston. “At first we thought, you know, was it a stingray?” her mother, Christa, told KWTX 10. She managed to push the creature off her daughter, but as they pulled her away from the water they saw that part of her leg was missing below the calf. “It was just so much blood, it was hard to tell what was going on. Then, when they were able to kind of get it to stop bleeding, the doctor was able to confirm that it looked like something from a shark, and she got 13 staples in the back of her leg,” she said. Harper was released from the hospital after Saturday’s attack but had to be readmitted due to an infection. The station reports she is being kept in the hospital for a few days, but is doing well. Despite her ordeal, her mother says Harper’s in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to the beach.
Universal Pictures has removed Jordan Peele’s latest film from its upcoming releases calendar, effectively delaying it indefinitely. The delay is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Oscar-winner’s follow-up to 2022’s Nope, which was initially scheduled for release last Christmas before being pushed back to October 2026. Peele is reportedly still working on the project in the meantime, which has not yet begun filming. As is typical for Peele’s projects, the movie’s plot remains a closely guarded secret, although it has been broadly categorized as a horror thriller. During a podcast interview with Conan O’ Brien in 2024, the director said, “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.” In the meantime, Peele has been working on producing the upcoming sports-horror film Him, starring Marlon Wayans as a legendary quarterback with a supernatural secret, which is set to premiere on September 19.