Shein’s Valuation May Have Dropped Nearly $30 Billion, Report Says

Three months after the news broke that Chinese fast fashion juggernaut Shein was pondering a eyebrow-raising valuation of $100 billion, investors pondering sales of their stakes are considering 30 percent discounts, amounting to a drop in valuation of $30 billion, insiders say. Factors that could be impacting the company’s valuation include concerns over Shein’s environmental footprint, conditions for workers, and sales growth that may not be living up to expectations, according to Bloomberg.