Trump Megadonor and Casino Magnate Sheldon Adelson Dead at 87

Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino magnate who was one of Donald Trump’s biggest financial backers in both of his presidential election cycles, has died at the age of 87.

Adelson’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by his wife and his company, Las Vegas Sands. Dr. Miriam Adelson said her husband died of “complications from a long illness,” just five days after it was reported that he was stepping away from his duties as Sands chairman to undergo intensive cancer treatment for his non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The Adelsons set a new record for donations from individuals in a single election cycle last year, giving Trump and other Republican groups a reported $172.7 million ahead of the presidential election. For more than three decades, he used his estimated $35 billion fortune from the casino business to bankroll Republican candidates and causes.

“It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness,” Miriam Adelson wrote in a statement confirming her husband’s death on Tuesday. “Sheldon was the love of my life. He was my partner in romance, philanthropy, political activism and enterprise. He was my soulmate.”

Sands confirmed Adelson’s death to investors, and said his funeral will be held in Israel with a later memorial service in Las Vegas.

More to follow...