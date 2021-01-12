Sheldon Adelson, Who Loved Israel, Bankrolled a President Loved by Anti-Semites

From Boston newsboy to mega-billionaire casino mogul, Sheldon Adelson’s life was a remarkable American success story.

Adelson, who died Tuesday at age 87 after a long fight with the blood cancer non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was the pugnacious son of a Dorchester, Mass., cabdriver who rose to become one of the world’s wealthiest men. His shimmering Las Vegas Sands Corp. casino megaresorts in Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore set a standard for style and the integration of a tourism and convention business model that changed the gaming industry. The company’s market cap: $45 billion. Adelson ranked 19th on the Forbes 400 list with a net worth of $35.9 billion.

Adelson used millions of that wealth to become a major political influencer in the U.S. and Israel. At home, he donated hundreds of millions to the Republican Party and bankrolled the presidential fortunes of Donald Trump, whose reckless administration has imperiled the Republic. Abroad, Adelson’s embrace of Bibi Netanyahu and the right-wing Likud Party transcended obsession and was trumpeted by his newspaper Israel Hayom.