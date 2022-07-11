Man Charged for Allegedly Buying Gun That Killed Detroit Cop
BEHIND BARS
A Detroit man has been charged with making a false statement about the purchase of a gun that was used in the fatal shooting of a Detroit police officer. Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, appeared virtually in federal court on Sunday afternoon and has been temporarily detained pending a detention hearing on July 12. According to the criminal complaint, filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, police responded to a call of shots fired on the city’s west side on the evening of July 6. There they found 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, who subsequently shot at the officers, fatally wounding Officer Loren Courts. After conducting a trace on the weapon, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives subsequently discovered the 7.62 caliber pistol was purchased by Sheldon Avery Thomas from a gun store in Eastpointe, Michigan. CCTV footage revealed after purchasing the weapon, Thomas then met with Davis in a nearby parking lot. Authorities allege Thomas made false statements when buying the firearm, claiming he was using it for his own personal use and was not buying it for another person.