Sheriff Drives Right Past Injured Pedestrian While Filming His Own Facebook Live Show
GOTTA GET THE LIKES
For the second time in recent weeks, Sheriff Bob Fletcher, from Ramsey County in Minnesota, is facing criticism that his Facebook Live show is distracting him from actually doing his job. A viewer of his show, Live on Patrol, noticed last month that, minutes into the hours-long video, Fletcher drove past a man who had been hit by a car and was lying along the road. In the video, Fletcher can be heard exclaiming as he swerves to avoid the open car door of the driver who hit the pedestrian. Fletcher later contended that he wasn’t the only one who didn’t notice the injured pedestrian— thousands of his viewers did, too. Earlier in November, Fletcher filmed himself in a high-speed chase that went through residential neighborhoods and even the front yard of a private home, possibly in contravention of departmental advice. County commissioners said the sheriff’s show has become a dangerous distraction. The injured pedestrian remains in critical condition at a regional hospital.