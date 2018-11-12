Sheriff Investigating Jayme Closs’ Disappearance Backs ‘Voice’ Contestant Who Brought Attention to Case

Read it at Facebook
The Wisconsin sheriff investigating the case of Jayme Closs—the 13-year-old girl who disappeared after her parents were murdered in mid-October—is urging Wisconsin residents to vote for The Voice contestant Chris Kroeze, who sang at Closs’ vigil and put on a show at her school. “While we continue to have hope to bring Jayme home-lets take a minute to Thank and Support Chris Kroeze,” reads a statement on the Barron County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page. “Thank you Chris for the support and continued hope to bring Jayme home,” the statement added. Kroeze, a Wisconsin-born country singer appearing on the singing competition’s 15th season, is currently fighting for a spot in the Top 12.