Sheriff’s Capt. Makes Bizarre Statement Massage Parlor Killer Was Having ‘Really Bad Day’
SAY WHAT?
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker used a curious choice of words to describe the motive behind a vicious attack on three Asian massage parlors in the Atlanta area. “Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” the law-enforcement officer said of 21-year-old suspect Robert Aaron Long. Baker said that’s the explanation Long offered authorities, adding that he was “fed up” and at the “end of his rope” when he killed eight people, including six Asian women, before heading to Florida. Long, 21, also told law enforcement that he was struggling with sex addiction, and the massage parlors were “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” Twitter users and reporters were quick to call out Baker’s odd language to describe Long’s murder spree. “Imagine losing your loved one to a senseless shooting, and the police captain says this about the shooter,” wrote KESQ anchor Angela Chen.