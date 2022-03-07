Sheriff: Blame Narcissism for Sherri Papini’s Wild ‘Fake Kidnapping’

CHEAT SHEET
The sheriff investigating the startling disappearance and bizarre return of Sherri Papini has declared that the Northern California mother was compelled to fake her own kidnapping due to sheer narcissism. “It is a case of calculated deception driven, I think, by her narcissistic behavior,” Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson told Good Morning America. “And it really had an impact on this community and nationwide.” Papini was arrested last week for lying to federal officers regarding her 2016 disappearance. She claimed she was abducted, branded, and bound in chains by Spanish-speaking kidnappers. Investigators have since debunked the story, alleging Papini made it up with help from an ex-boyfriend.