Sherlock Holmes Star Dies at 91

British actor David Burke, known for playing Dr. John Watson in the 1980s series The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, has died at 91. The actor died on May 10 and is survived by his actress wife, Anna Calder-Marshall, and son, Tom Burke, who stars in the hit Netflix series Legends. His agent, Scott Marshall Partners, announced the news on Friday, as reported by The Independent. Burke trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before working in theatre, where he met his wife. According to The Times, Burke declined to appear in the second season of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes because he felt “terribly guilty” about leaving his wife and son behind while filming. “I remember walking around London the morning after it had gone out thinking: ‘So, this is what it’s like to be famous,’” Burke said about his time playing Dr. Watson. His son, Tom, later revealed that he also felt guilty that his father “had given up this brilliant opportunity” for him. In 2014, Burke said he never pushed his son to act, but that whenever he watched him perform, he would grin and tell his wife: “Darling, do you realize that’s our son!”