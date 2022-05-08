Sherpa Kami Rita Scales Everest For Record-Breaking 26th Time
PINNACLE MOMENT
Kami Rita, a Nepali sherpa, has set a world record for the number of times a human has scaled Mt. Everest. Rita, 52, broke his own record by climbing the deadly mountain 26 times, according to the Nepal government. “Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing,” Kathmandu tourism chief Taranath Adhikari said Sunday. Rita relied on the route forged by Sir Edmund Hillary with sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, when the mountain was first scaled by tourists. The mountain has been scaled 10,657 times, with 311 people known to have died making the attempt. Reuters reports that 55-year-old Russian climber Pavel Kostrikin died on Sunday making the attempt, marking the first death in the 2022 climbing season.