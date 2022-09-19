U.S. News

California Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping Gets Prison Time

Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to carrying out the elaborate fake kidnapping in November 2016.

The California mom who admitted to faking her own violent abduction in 2016 in an elaborate hoax to run away with an ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty last April to lying to a federal officer and to mail fraud in connection with her November 2016 disappearance. In accordance with her plea agreement, the mother-of-two will also have to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for what prosecutors called a “deliberate, well planned, and sophisticated” kidnapping hoax.

Prosecutors say that Papini first vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, while out jogging near her Redding, California home. Her three-week disappearance garnered national headlines, prompting an elaborate multi-state search before a passerby found her along a rural interstate about 150 miles from home.

When she was found, Papini was bound with a swollen nose, a blurred “brand” on her shoulder, and rashes across her body. At the time, Papini told investigators she had been abducted by two masked “Hispanic women” who bound her in a closet while playing “really annoying Mexican music.”

Eventually, federal authorities determined that Papini had been staying with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California of her own volition.

