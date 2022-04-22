Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After She Admits to Faking Her Own Kidnapping

Read it at Sacramento Bee
Sherri Papini’s husband filed for divorce Wednesday, two days after she pleaded guilty to lying to a law enforcement officer and to mail fraud, admitting that she’d made up her own kidnapping. Keith Papini had stood by as his wife repeatedly claimed she had been kidnapped, even giving interviews to national outlets describing his wife’s ordeal. But a captain with the sheriff’s office in Shasta County, California, told the Sacramento Bee he believed Keith held doubts about his wife’s claims. “I don’t think he believed anybody,” said Capt. Brian Jackson. “It was like, you know, ‘Show me. Show me some proof.’” Papini’s lawyer declined to comment to the Bee.