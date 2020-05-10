Sherrod Brown Explains How Joe Biden Can Win Ohio

So I was asking Sherrod Brown about going back to work in the United States Senate this week, and he gave me the most Sherrod Brown answer you could imagine:

“McConnell summons us back this week,” he told me. “Think about this. Forget about senators and our safety. And most of us aren’t bringing any staff in, except maybe one person, or zero. There’s the generally well-paid floor staff and some professional people. But most of them are food-service—the Republicans are going ahead with their lunch this week, apparently every day. They’re the food-service workers, mostly middle aged women of color. Then there’s custodial workers, and there’s the police officers. And most of them, if not almost all of them, come to work on buses and subways. They're not having a driver come in and park in the basement of the Capitol.”

This is the man whose mantra is “the dignity of work,” the progressive Democrat in a purple-red state who turned around and won reelection in Ohio—by 7 points, just two years after Donald Trump won it by 8—by talking pretty much nonstop in that sandpaper voice about wages and benefits and other worker protections. As you’d expect, the coronavirus crisis has made him even more passionate on the topic.