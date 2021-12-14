Official: I Felt ‘Intimidated’ at Meeting With Noem Over Daughter’s Real Estate License
BULLY FOR YOU
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter obtained her real estate license after receiving special treatment in her application process, according to a former state employee who said she felt “intimidated” during a meeting on the matter. Testifying Tuesday before state lawmakers, Sherry Bren, the former executive director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, said she had been summoned to meet with Noem in July 2020 to discuss bending the appraisal process.
“Once I got there, I was very nervous, and quite frankly, intimidated,” Bren said, describing the meeting as “a little bit of a fog to me.” The official explained that a plan was formulated at the governor’s mansion to give Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters, who was present at the meeting along with the governor’s top aides, another chance to apply. Peters was later given an extra chance to meet federal requirements after twice failing a work review, something Bren said broke from protocol.
Peters eventually obtained her license in November 2020. Noem has vehemently denied allegations that she intervened in her daughter’s quest, saying on Monday that the “continual narrative” of her meddling “is absolutely false.” Peters also recently announced that she was giving up her hard-won license.