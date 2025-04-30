Sheryl Crow Reveals an Armed Man Came to Her Property After Her Viral Musk Protest
Musician Sheryl Crow revealed that an armed man got onto her property after she publicly ditched her Tesla to protest “President Musk.” In an interview with Variety, the singer-songwriter described the alarming example of right-wing backlash to her viral video in February. “This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed—and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,“ she said. “So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.” Crow nevertheless indicated she would post the video again, even while knowing the response it would generate. “I can’t help it,” she said. “I feel like I’m fighting for my kids.” Crow pledged to donate profits from her sold electric vehicle to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video at the time.