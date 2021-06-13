Sheryl Crow Opens Up About Alleged Sexual Harassment By Michael Jackson’s Manager in Memoir

Read it at People
Sheryl Crow is looking back on an ugly episode she endured while touring with Michael Jackson in the late ‘80s, alleging sexual harassment by the late manager to the late singer, Frank DiLeo.
In her memoir audiobook Words + Music, Crow claims DiLeo was aggressively interested in her around the time she joined Jackson on his world tour upon auditioning in 1987. DiLeo allegedly threatened to ruin her career if she rejected his advances. She refused him anyway, and says it’s interesting to look back on her past in the midst of the #MeToo movement.
“It feels like we’ve come a long way, but it doesn’t feel like we’re quite there yet.” she said.