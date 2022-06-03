Sherly Sandberg Blames Facebook Exit on Burnout—and Sexism, WSJ Reports
TIRED OF LEANING IN
She famously told women they had to “lean in” if they want to become leaders in the workplace, but all that leaning in can get very tiring. According to The Wall Street Journal, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg—who announced her resignation on Wednesday—has been telling friends she’s “burned out” and tired of being a “punching bag for the company’s problems.” Sandberg’s departure in the fall will end a 14-year partnership with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. But according to the Journal, that partnership has been under increasing strain as Zuckerberg pivots from Facebook’s core social-media activities to the metaverse under new parent company Meta Platforms—even though ad sales, the bit Sandberg is in charge of, generate 98 percent of revenue. Sandberg, 52, missed many of the strategy meetings leading to that shift. “She sees herself as someone who has been targeted, been tarred as a woman executive in a way that would not happen to a man. Gendered or not, she’s sick of it,” said one longtime colleague.